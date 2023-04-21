OaklandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31574Totals30474
Ruiz cf4011Semien 2b3000
Noda 1b2000Grossman dh4120
Diaz ph-2b1111Lowe 1b3100
Rooker dh3110García rf4111
Peterson 3b4010Jung 3b4010
Díaz 2b-1b4001Heim c3113
Capel rf2120Duran ss2010
Aguilar ph1000J.Smith ph1000
Wade rf0000Thompson lf2000
Langeliers c3000Jankowski ph-lf2010
Kemp lf3111Taveras cf2000
K.Smith ss4100

Oakland0001210015
Texas4000000004

E_Jung (1). DP_Oakland 2, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. HR_Kemp (1), Diaz (1), Heim (4). S_Ruiz (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Sears6544211
C.Smith110000
Jackson W,1-1110011
Familia S,1-2100010
Texas
Gray51-354352
Hernández BS,0-12-310001
Burke100010
Leclerc11-300012
W.Smith L,0-12-311100

HBP_Sears (Taveras), Gray (Langeliers). WP_Gray(2), Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:56. A_28,775 (40,000).

