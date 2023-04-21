OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3157475
Ruiz cf401100.299
Noda 1b200021.217
c-Diaz ph-2b111100.667
Rooker dh311020.325
Peterson 3b401010.204
Díaz 2b-1b400100.145
Capel rf212010.300
b-Aguilar ph100000.235
Wade rf000000.000
Langeliers c300002.237
Kemp lf311110.162
K.Smith ss410002.139

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30474412
Semien 2b300012.282
Grossman dh412002.196
Lowe 1b310011.244
García rf411101.208
Jung 3b401003.282
Heim c311311.313
Duran ss201010.219
d-J.Smith ph100000.147
Thompson lf200002.182
a-Jankowski ph-lf201000.313
Taveras cf200000.192

Oakland000121001_570
Texas400000000_471

a-singled for Thompson in the 7th. b-popped out for Capel in the 8th. c-homered for Noda in the 9th. d-grounded out for Duran in the 9th.

E_Jung (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. HR_Kemp (1), off Gray; Diaz (1), off W.Smith; Heim (4), off Sears. RBIs_Díaz (5), Kemp (6), Ruiz (9), Diaz (2), García (20), Heim 3 (14). CS_Capel (2), Taveras (1), Duran (1), Jankowski (1). S_Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Díaz, Langeliers, Noda 2); Texas 1 (Jung). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rooker. GIDP_Peterson, J.Smith.

DP_Oakland 2 (Langeliers, Díaz, Langeliers; K.Smith, Díaz); Texas 1 (Semien, Duran, Lowe).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears65442111014.98
C.Smith110000123.52
Jackson, W, 1-1110011211.86
Familia, S, 1-2100010165.40
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray51-354352923.72
Hernández, BS, 0-12-310001142.25
Burke100010182.89
Leclerc11-300012240.00
W.Smith, L, 0-12-311100122.45

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 2-1. HBP_Sears (Taveras), Gray (Langeliers). WP_Gray(2), Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:56. A_28,775 (40,000).

