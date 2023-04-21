|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|7
|5
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Noda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|c-Diaz ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Rooker dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.325
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Díaz 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.145
|Capel rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|b-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wade rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.162
|K.Smith ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|12
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Grossman dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.313
|Duran ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|d-J.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|a-Jankowski ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Oakland
|000
|121
|001_5
|7
|0
|Texas
|400
|000
|000_4
|7
|1
a-singled for Thompson in the 7th. b-popped out for Capel in the 8th. c-homered for Noda in the 9th. d-grounded out for Duran in the 9th.
E_Jung (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. HR_Kemp (1), off Gray; Diaz (1), off W.Smith; Heim (4), off Sears. RBIs_Díaz (5), Kemp (6), Ruiz (9), Diaz (2), García (20), Heim 3 (14). CS_Capel (2), Taveras (1), Duran (1), Jankowski (1). S_Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Díaz, Langeliers, Noda 2); Texas 1 (Jung). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rooker. GIDP_Peterson, J.Smith.
DP_Oakland 2 (Langeliers, Díaz, Langeliers; K.Smith, Díaz); Texas 1 (Semien, Duran, Lowe).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|11
|101
|4.98
|C.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
|Jackson, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.86
|Familia, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.40
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
|92
|3.72
|Hernández, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.89
|Leclerc
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|W.Smith, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 2-1. HBP_Sears (Taveras), Gray (Langeliers). WP_Gray(2), Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:56. A_28,775 (40,000).
