|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|2
|6
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Vogt dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.169
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
|Oakland
|300
|011
|00x_5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Kemp in the 7th.
E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), off Manoah; Vogt (4), off Manoah. RBIs_Kirk (33), Vogt 2 (6), Andrus 2 (20), Laureano (14). CS_Laureano (4). SF_Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Oakland 2 (Allen, Machín). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr..
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 9-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|101
|2.33
|Romo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.02
|Banda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Romano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.79
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 3-6
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|95
|3.35
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).
