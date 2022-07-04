TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3215104
Springer cf400001.254
Bichette ss401000.257
Guerrero Jr. dh411001.266
Kirk c401100.315
Hernández rf400000.253
Gurriel Jr. lf301000.295
Chapman 3b300001.212
Espinal 2b301000.272
Biggio 1b300001.234

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2957526
Kemp lf300000.213
a-Pinder ph-lf100000.232
Laureano rf322111.246
Brown 1b411000.217
Murphy c311001.227
Vogt dh311202.169
Andrus ss401200.232
Machín 3b200011.143
Bolt cf301001.154
Allen 2b300000.227

Toronto000100000_151
Oakland30001100x_570

a-grounded out for Kemp in the 7th.

E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), off Manoah; Vogt (4), off Manoah. RBIs_Kirk (33), Vogt 2 (6), Andrus 2 (20), Laureano (14). CS_Laureano (4). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Oakland 2 (Allen, Machín). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr..

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 9-352-3654251012.33
Romo1-30000077.02
Banda110000130.00
Romano10000192.79
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, W, 3-6841104953.35
Jackson110000163.38

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).

