TorontoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32151Totals29575
Springer cf4000Kemp lf3000
Bichette ss4010Pinder ph-lf1000
Guerrero Jr. dh4110Laureano rf3221
Kirk c4011Brown 1b4110
Hernández rf4000Murphy c3110
Gurriel Jr. lf3010Vogt dh3112
Chapman 3b3000Andrus ss4012
Espinal 2b3010Machín 3b2000
Biggio 1b3000Bolt cf3010
Allen 2b3000

Toronto0001000001
Oakland30001100x5

E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), Vogt (4). SF_Vogt (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah L,9-352-365425
Romo1-300000
Banda110000
Romano100001
Oakland
Irvin W,3-6841104
Jackson110000

HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).

