TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35310309
Springer cf400000.250
Bichette ss401002.257
Kirk dh401001.314
Hernández rf412101.258
Biggio 1b211001.239
a-Guerrero Jr. ph-1b200001.265
Chapman 3b413200.220
Tapia lf402001.261
Espinal 2b400000.268
Moreno c300002.280

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2454485
Allen 2b321011.232
Laureano dh120020.245
Bethancourt 1b201110.248
Murphy c300101.225
Piscotty rf311111.213
Andrus ss300010.229
Pinder lf301110.234
Neuse 3b300012.242
Bolt cf300000.125

Toronto020100000_3101
Oakland20201000x_540

a-flied out for Biggio in the 6th.

E_Biggio (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), off Martinez; Hernández (9), off Martinez; Piscotty (2), off Thornton. RBIs_Chapman 2 (39), Hernández (32), Bethancourt (19), Murphy (34), Pinder (17), Piscotty (6). CS_Bichette (5). SF_Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Tapia, Espinal); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Neuse 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Murphy. GIDP_Pinder, Murphy.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Biggio; Bichette, Espinal, Biggio).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, L, 3-521-324450545.12
Thornton21-311112324.38
Phelps11-300001233.00
Richards100022256.10
Mayza11000082.86
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, W, 2-1583305826.00
Puk, H, 811000182.65
Acevedo, H, 11100000103.19
Jackson, H, 15100002143.27
Trivino, S, 6-7110001126.94

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 3-1, Puk 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).

