|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|0
|9
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Biggio 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Guerrero Jr. ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|5
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Allen 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Laureano dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Bethancourt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Toronto
|020
|100
|000_3
|10
|1
|Oakland
|202
|010
|00x_5
|4
|0
a-flied out for Biggio in the 6th.
E_Biggio (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), off Martinez; Hernández (9), off Martinez; Piscotty (2), off Thornton. RBIs_Chapman 2 (39), Hernández (32), Bethancourt (19), Murphy (34), Pinder (17), Piscotty (6). CS_Bichette (5). SF_Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Tapia, Espinal); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Neuse 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Murphy. GIDP_Pinder, Murphy.
DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Biggio; Bichette, Espinal, Biggio).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 3-5
|2
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|5
|0
|54
|5.12
|Thornton
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|4.38
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.00
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|6.10
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.86
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 2-1
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|82
|6.00
|Puk, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.65
|Acevedo, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.19
|Jackson, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.27
|Trivino, S, 6-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.94
Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 3-1, Puk 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).
