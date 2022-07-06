TorontoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals353103Totals24544
Springer cf4000Allen 2b3210
Bichette ss4010Laureano dh1200
Kirk dh4010Bethancourt 1b2011
Hernández rf4121Murphy c3001
Biggio 1b2110Piscotty rf3111
Grrero Jr. ph-1b2000Andrus ss3000
Chapman 3b4132Pinder lf3011
Tapia lf4020Neuse 3b3000
Espinal 2b4000Bolt cf3000
Moreno c3000

Toronto0201000003
Oakland20201000x5

E_Biggio (2). DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), Hernández (9), Piscotty (2). SF_Murphy (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi L,3-521-324450
Thornton21-311112
Phelps11-300001
Richards100022
Mayza110000
Oakland
Martinez W,2-1583305
Puk H,8110001
Acevedo H,11100000
Jackson H,15100002
Trivino S,6-7110001

Martinez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).

