BaltimoreOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31474Totals356116
Mullins cf4110Kemp lf4220
Santander lf3000Neuse 3b4132
Mancini dh2000Murphy c4133
McKenna ph-dh1111Brown 1b4000
Mountcastle 1b3210Bethancourt dh4000
Odor 2b4011McKinney rf4000
Hays rf4022Andrus ss4010
Urías 3b4010Pache cf4111
Bemboom c3000N.Allen 2b3110
Mateo ss3000

Baltimore0000102104
Oakland00202020x6

E_N.Allen (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (4), Mullins (2), Neuse (1), Kemp (1), N.Allen (1), Murphy (6). HR_Pache (2), Murphy (3). SF_McKenna (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Wells L,0-221-352201
Krehbiel12-300002
Akin222202
Tate132201
Lakins Sr.110001
Oakland
Blackburn W,2-0531104
Moll H,32-300011
Grimm H,11-332200
Acevedo H,3100000
Z.Jackson H,2111102
Jiménez S,2-2100002

HBP_Grimm (Mountcastle). WP_Z.Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_4,429 (46,847).

