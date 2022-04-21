BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3147419
Mullins cf411000.196
Santander lf300012.275
Mancini dh200000.234
a-McKenna ph-dh111100.200
Mountcastle 1b321002.235
Odor 2b401101.161
Hays rf402200.244
Urías 3b401002.186
Bemboom c300000.063
Mateo ss300002.250

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35611607
Kemp lf422000.311
Neuse 3b413201.368
Murphy c413300.259
Brown 1b400000.182
Bethancourt dh400000.208
McKinney rf400002.118
Andrus ss401002.234
Pache cf411102.208
N.Allen 2b311000.167

Baltimore000010210_470
Oakland00202020x_6111

a- for Mancini in the 6th.

E_N.Allen (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (4), Mullins (2), Neuse (1), Kemp (1), N.Allen (1), Murphy (6). HR_Pache (2), off Wells; Murphy (3), off Akin. RBIs_Hays 2 (3), Odor (3), McKenna (1), Pache (6), Neuse 2 (8), Murphy 3 (11). CS_Santander (1). SF_McKenna.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Bemboom, Mateo 2); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bemboom, Brown. GIDP_Bemboom.

DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse, Brown).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 0-221-352201546.75
Krehbiel12-300002210.00
Akin222202251.86
Tate132201173.24
Lakins Sr.1100011018.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, W, 2-0531104621.80
Moll, H, 32-300011130.00
Grimm, H, 11-332200116.23
Acevedo, H, 3100000135.14
Z.Jackson, H, 2111102235.40
Jiménez, S, 2-2100002110.00

Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0, Grimm 1-0, Acevedo 2-0. HBP_Grimm (Mountcastle). WP_Z.Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_4,429 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you