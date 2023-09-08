|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|10
|Gelof 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Rooker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Butler cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Noda 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.234
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Kemp ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|K.Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Ruiz cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|6
|10
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.338
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Carter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Oakland
|110
|012
|100_6
|10
|1
|Texas
|200
|100
|000_3
|9
|0
a-walked for Díaz in the 7th. b-walked for Diaz in the 7th.
E_Díaz (5). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 11. 2B_Gelof (16), Díaz (18), K.Smith (2), Noda (20), Semien (34). HR_Ruiz (4), off Montgomery; Langeliers (17), off Montgomery; Seager (29), off Blackburn. RBIs_Noda 2 (48), Ruiz 2 (42), Langeliers 2 (51), Seager 2 (86), Lowe (71). SB_Carter (1). CS_Gelof (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Diaz 2, K.Smith 2); Texas 6 (Duran 2, J.Smith 2, Heim 2). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Noda. GIDP_Lowe, Semien.
DP_Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; K.Smith, Gelof, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|87
|3.88
|Lucas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|9.00
|Sweet, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Erceg, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.44
|Jiménez, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.02
|May, S, 19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.79
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|88
|4.20
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|3.09
|Kennedy
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|6.23
|Burke
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 2-0, Burke 1-0. HBP_Sweet (Seager). WP_Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:04. A_28,203 (40,000).
