OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals356106510
Gelof 2b412011.274
Rooker rf411011.243
Butler cf000000.246
Noda 1b501202.234
Díaz lf302001.230
a-Brown ph-lf100011.213
Diaz dh300000.239
b-Kemp ph-dh000010.215
K.Smith 3b411002.206
Langeliers c411201.203
Allen ss310010.211
Ruiz cf-rf412201.252

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34393610
Semien 2b522000.278
Seager ss411202.338
Lowe 1b301120.276
Garver dh401011.282
Heim c400011.264
Taveras cf302011.266
Duran lf401002.276
J.Smith 3b400001.188
Carter rf301012.333

Oakland110012100_6101
Texas200100000_390

a-walked for Díaz in the 7th. b-walked for Diaz in the 7th.

E_Díaz (5). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 11. 2B_Gelof (16), Díaz (18), K.Smith (2), Noda (20), Semien (34). HR_Ruiz (4), off Montgomery; Langeliers (17), off Montgomery; Seager (29), off Blackburn. RBIs_Noda 2 (48), Ruiz 2 (42), Langeliers 2 (51), Seager 2 (86), Lowe (71). SB_Carter (1). CS_Gelof (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Diaz 2, K.Smith 2); Texas 6 (Duran 2, J.Smith 2, Heim 2). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Noda. GIDP_Lowe, Semien.

DP_Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; K.Smith, Gelof, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn362235873.88
Lucas121121309.00
Sweet, W, 1-0200002260.00
Erceg, H, 8100002105.44
Jiménez, H, 4100010144.02
May, S, 19-22110000163.79
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 2-252-385516884.20
Leclerc121120293.09
Kennedy12-300022296.23
Burke2-30000294.26

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 2-0, Burke 1-0. HBP_Sweet (Seager). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_28,203 (40,000).

