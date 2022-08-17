OaklandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36797Totals32262
Allen ss5000Semien 2b5000
MacKinnon 1b4100Seager ss4120
Murphy c5333Lowe 1b4000
Pinder lf4121García rf4011
Stevenson cf1000Viloria c3100
Bride 2b3000Taveras cf2010
Brown rf-lf3000Miller dh2000
Neuse 3b3010Mathias ph1011
Machín ph-3b1111Smith 3b2000
Langeliers dh4112Duran ph1000
Bolt cf-rf3010Thompson lf4010

Oakland1002000407
Texas1000000012

E_Oller (2), Viloria (3). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B_Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR_Murphy 2 (16), Langeliers (1). SB_Thompson (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Oller W,2-5651114
Jackson H,24100021
Snead111120
Jiménez100000
Texas
Ragans L,0-2543313
Barlow110011
King12-322201
Sborz11-322212

Snead pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Barlow (Bride). WP_Oller, Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:00. A_14,846 (40,300).

