|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Allen ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|MacKinnon 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Murphy c
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Stevenson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brown rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Machín ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|100
|200
|040
|—
|7
|Texas
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Oller (2), Viloria (3). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B_Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR_Murphy 2 (16), Langeliers (1). SB_Thompson (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Oller W,2-5
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Jackson H,24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Snead
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Ragans L,0-2
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|King
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Snead pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Barlow (Bride). WP_Oller, Ragans.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:00. A_14,846 (40,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.