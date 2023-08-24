|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|1
|6
|Noda 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Gelof 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Langeliers c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.208
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Bride 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|1
|6
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|E.Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Andrus 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Sheets ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|c-Sosa ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Colás ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Lee c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Oakland
|000
|302
|210_8
|9
|1
|Chicago
|100
|040
|000_5
|12
|1
a-intentionally walked for Thompson in the 6th. b- for Andrus in the 8th. c-singled for Sheets in the 8th.
E_Waldichuk (4), Lee (1). LOB_Oakland 2, Chicago 7. 2B_Kemp (13), Anderson (13). HR_Langeliers 2 (15), off Scholtens; Rooker (22), off Scholtens; Gelof (10), off Lambert; Kemp (4), off Ramsey; Benintendi (4), off Waldichuk; Andrus (5), off Waldichuk; Robert Jr. (34), off Waldichuk. RBIs_Langeliers 4 (45), Rooker (55), Gelof 2 (19), Kemp (24), Benintendi 2 (37), Andrus (35), Robert Jr. 2 (69). CS_Bride (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Noda); Chicago 3 (Robert Jr., Lee, Colás). RISP_Oakland 2 for 4; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bride, Allen, Andrus. GIDP_Andrus, Moncada.
DP_Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; Allen, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|86
|6.05
|Erceg, W, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.57
|D.Jiménez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.40
|Patton, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.70
|Snead, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.93
|May, S, 14-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.25
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scholtens
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|91
|4.15
|Lambert, L, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|5.71
|Ramsey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.82
|Navarro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0. IBB_off Erceg (Colás). HBP_Scholtens (Butler), Erceg (Vaughn).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:41. A_13,247 (40,241).
