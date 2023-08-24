OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3589816
Noda 1b511002.232
Gelof 2b411201.294
Brown rf411001.217
Rooker dh411100.245
Kemp lf422100.217
Langeliers c422400.208
Butler cf301000.244
Bride 3b300011.160
Allen ss400001.195

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37512516
Anderson ss502001.242
Benintendi lf522200.277
Robert Jr. cf511201.265
E.Jiménez dh401000.274
Vaughn 1b302000.256
Moncada 3b401001.232
Andrus 2b311100.239
b-Sheets ph000000.214
c-Sosa ph-2b101000.157
Thompson rf200001.207
a-Colás ph-rf100011.227
Lee c411001.250

Oakland000302210_891
Chicago100040000_5121

a-intentionally walked for Thompson in the 6th. b- for Andrus in the 8th. c-singled for Sheets in the 8th.

E_Waldichuk (4), Lee (1). LOB_Oakland 2, Chicago 7. 2B_Kemp (13), Anderson (13). HR_Langeliers 2 (15), off Scholtens; Rooker (22), off Scholtens; Gelof (10), off Lambert; Kemp (4), off Ramsey; Benintendi (4), off Waldichuk; Andrus (5), off Waldichuk; Robert Jr. (34), off Waldichuk. RBIs_Langeliers 4 (45), Rooker (55), Gelof 2 (19), Kemp (24), Benintendi 2 (37), Andrus (35), Robert Jr. 2 (69). CS_Bride (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Noda); Chicago 3 (Robert Jr., Lee, Colás). RISP_Oakland 2 for 4; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bride, Allen, Andrus. GIDP_Andrus, Moncada.

DP_Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; Allen, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk585504866.05
Erceg, W, 3-3110010166.57
D.Jiménez, H, 110000075.40
Patton, H, 22-31000194.70
Snead, H, 51-31000161.93
May, S, 14-1711000094.25
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scholtens52-365504914.15
Lambert, L, 2-311-322201255.71
Ramsey111100124.82
Navarro100011133.86

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0. IBB_off Erceg (Colás). HBP_Scholtens (Butler), Erceg (Vaughn).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:41. A_13,247 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you