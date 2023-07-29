OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals43814818
Kemp lf512100.216
Gelof 2b511202.222
Rooker dh312001.244
c-Brown ph-dh100001.196
Diaz 1b502101.258
Laureano rf512200.214
Bleday cf500001.212
A.Díaz 3b410001.206
e-Peterson ph-3b101000.219
Langeliers c522100.204
Allen ss412111.189

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38511546
Profar lf312210.243
Tovar ss502000.262
McMahon 3b-2b400110.254
Grichuk rf-cf511100.305
Cron dh501002.254
E.Díaz c401010.270
Montero 1b-3b512001.209
Trejo 2b200001.252
a-Jones ph-rf111010.274
B.Doyle cf200002.202
b-Castro ph-2b100000.268
d-Toglia ph-1b111100.216

Oakland131020001_8140
Colorado000100130_5113

a- for Trejo in the 6th. b-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 6th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 8th. d-singled for Castro in the 8th. e-singled for A.Díaz in the 9th.

E_McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). LOB_Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B_Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B_Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR_Gelof (2), off Hollowell; Laureano (6), off Koch; Grichuk (7), off Sears. RBIs_Laureano 2 (19), Langeliers (35), Kemp (20), Diaz (15), Allen (7), Gelof 2 (5), Grichuk (26), McMahon (48), Toglia (5), Profar 2 (36). S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 2, Diaz, A.Díaz 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon 3, Cron, Castro 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 16; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Tovar 2, McMahon, Grichuk. GIDP_Laureano.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Montero).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, W, 2-7541115924.09
Pruitt2-320010203.76
Moll2-311110194.62
Scott111100154.50
Long03220075.06
Erceg, H, 52-30000085.34
May, S, 10-12100011194.55
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 4-11495303704.79
Hollowell122201236.46
Seabold310004366.95
Koch121110191.98

Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 3-0, Scott 1-0, Long 1-1, Erceg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar). PB_Langeliers (5), E.Díaz (3).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:08. A_37,262 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you