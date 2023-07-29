|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|8
|14
|8
|1
|8
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Gelof 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Rooker dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Brown ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Diaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|e-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Langeliers c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.189
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|6
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.243
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Grichuk rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Cron dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Montero 1b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Jones ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|B.Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|b-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|d-Toglia ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Oakland
|131
|020
|001_8
|14
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|130_5
|11
|3
a- for Trejo in the 6th. b-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 6th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 8th. d-singled for Castro in the 8th. e-singled for A.Díaz in the 9th.
E_McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). LOB_Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B_Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B_Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR_Gelof (2), off Hollowell; Laureano (6), off Koch; Grichuk (7), off Sears. RBIs_Laureano 2 (19), Langeliers (35), Kemp (20), Diaz (15), Allen (7), Gelof 2 (5), Grichuk (26), McMahon (48), Toglia (5), Profar 2 (36). S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 2, Diaz, A.Díaz 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon 3, Cron, Castro 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 16; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Tovar 2, McMahon, Grichuk. GIDP_Laureano.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Montero).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 2-7
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|92
|4.09
|Pruitt
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.76
|Moll
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.62
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Long
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5.06
|Erceg, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.34
|May, S, 10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.55
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 4-11
|4
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|70
|4.79
|Hollowell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|6.46
|Seabold
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|6.95
|Koch
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|1.98
Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 3-0, Scott 1-0, Long 1-1, Erceg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar). PB_Langeliers (5), E.Díaz (3).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:08. A_37,262 (50,144).
