OaklandColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals438148Totals385115
Kemp lf5121Profar lf3122
Gelof 2b5112Tovar ss5020
Rooker dh3120McMahon 3b-2b4001
Brown ph-dh1000Grichuk rf-cf5111
Diaz 1b5021Cron dh5010
Laureano rf5122E.Díaz c4010
Bleday cf5000Montero 1b-3b5120
A.Díaz 3b4100Trejo 2b2000
Peterson ph-3b1010Jones ph-rf1110
Langeliers c5221B.Doyle cf2000
Allen ss4121Castro ph-2b1000
Toglia ph-1b1111

Oakland1310200018
Colorado0001001305

E_McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). DP_Oakland 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B_Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B_Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR_Gelof (2), Laureano (6), Grichuk (7). S_Kemp (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Sears W,2-7541115
Pruitt2-320010
Moll2-311110
Scott111100
Long032200
Erceg H,52-300000
May S,10-12100011
Colorado
Freeland L,4-11495303
Hollowell122201
Seabold310004
Koch121110

Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:08. A_37,262 (50,144).

