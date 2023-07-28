|Oakland
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Gelof 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Rooker dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brown ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Diaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cron dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 1b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jones ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Langeliers c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|B.Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toglia ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|131
|020
|001
|—
|8
|Colorado
|000
|100
|130
|—
|5
E_McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). DP_Oakland 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B_Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B_Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR_Gelof (2), Laureano (6), Grichuk (7). S_Kemp (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Sears W,2-7
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Pruitt
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moll
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Long
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Erceg H,5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May S,10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland L,4-11
|4
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|Hollowell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Seabold
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Koch
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:08. A_37,262 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.