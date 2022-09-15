|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|7
|5
|13
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|b-Pinder ph-2b-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|2-Neuse pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Brown rf-lf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.232
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Machín 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|c-Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|a-Bride ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|1-Pache pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|3
|7
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|3-Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Mathias 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.370
|Jung dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heim c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Solak lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Oakland
|010
|032
|002_8
|10
|1
|Texas
|041
|020
|000_7
|10
|1
a-walked for Thomas in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-reached on error for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Bride in the 8th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 3-ran for Lowe in the 9th.
E_Machín (7), Seager (17). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), off Dunning; Brown (22), off Dunning; Kemp (6), off Santana; Mathias (5), off Sears; Semien (23), off Sears; Heim (14), off Wiles. RBIs_Garcia (13), Brown 2 (58), Machín 2 (11), Kemp 2 (40), Mathias 2 (16), Semien 3 (75), Heim 2 (46). SB_Mathias (2). CS_Thompson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy, Machín, Pache, Thomas); Texas 4 (Taveras 2, Jung, Mathias). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Texas 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Brown. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Garcia).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|80
|5.13
|Wiles
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|13.50
|Snead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.85
|Cyr, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.35
|Moll, H, 16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.70
|Acevedo, S, 1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.50
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|104
|4.49
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|26
|5.23
|Hernández, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.78
|Moore, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.11
|Leclerc, L, 0-3, BS, 5-6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Cyr 1-0, Acevedo 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP_Sears (Solak), Snead (Lowe). WP_Acevedo.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:40. A_25,700 (40,300).
