OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals388107513
Kemp 2b311210.235
b-Pinder ph-2b-lf100000.236
Murphy c311020.251
2-Neuse pr-2b010000.216
Brown rf-lf-1b511202.232
Laureano cf-rf512002.214
Machín 3b512201.228
Garcia 1b311111.291
c-Vogt ph-c100000.171
Thomas lf300002.296
a-Bride ph000010.230
1-Pache pr-cf100001.160
Langeliers dh401003.216
Allen ss411001.206

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36710737
Semien 2b511301.247
Seager ss500001.243
Lowe 1b412000.309
3-Thompson pr000000.278
García rf411011.253
Mathias 3b512202.370
Jung dh401000.250
Heim c422201.232
Solak lf110010.207
Calhoun lf100000.205
Taveras cf301011.275

Oakland010032002_8101
Texas041020000_7101

a-walked for Thomas in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kemp in the 8th. c-reached on error for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Bride in the 8th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 3-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

E_Machín (7), Seager (17). LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), off Dunning; Brown (22), off Dunning; Kemp (6), off Santana; Mathias (5), off Sears; Semien (23), off Sears; Heim (14), off Wiles. RBIs_Garcia (13), Brown 2 (58), Machín 2 (11), Kemp 2 (40), Mathias 2 (16), Semien 3 (75), Heim 2 (46). SB_Mathias (2). CS_Thompson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy, Machín, Pache, Thomas); Texas 4 (Taveras 2, Jung, Mathias). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Texas 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Brown. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Garcia).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears475513805.13
Wiles11-3322022113.50
Snead10000095.85
Cyr, W, 1-012-300011231.35
Moll, H, 162-300010102.70
Acevedo, S, 1-41-30000153.50
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning42-3644351044.49
Santana11-322213265.23
Hernández, H, 2100002152.78
Moore, H, 11100011152.11
Leclerc, L, 0-3, BS, 5-6122102223.16

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Cyr 1-0, Acevedo 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP_Sears (Solak), Snead (Lowe). WP_Acevedo.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:40. A_25,700 (40,300).

