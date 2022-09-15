OaklandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388107Totals367107
Kemp 2b3112Semien 2b5113
Pinder ph-2b1000Seager ss5000
Murphy c3110Lowe 1b4120
Neuse pr-2b0100Thompson pr0000
Brown rf-lf5112García rf4110
Laureano cf-rf5120Mathias 3b5122
Machín 3b5122Jung dh4010
Garcia 1b3111Heim c4222
Vogt ph-c1000Solak lf1100
Thomas lf3000Calhoun lf1000
Bride ph0000Taveras cf3010
Pache pr-cf1000
Langeliers dh4010
Allen ss4110

Oakland0100320028
Texas0410200007

E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Sears475513
Wiles11-332202
Snead100000
Cyr W,1-012-300011
Moll H,162-300010
Acevedo S,1-41-300001
Texas
Dunning42-364435
Santana11-322213
Hernández H,2100002
Moore H,11100011
Leclerc L,0-3 BS,5-6122102

Snead pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Sears (Solak), Snead (Lowe). WP_Acevedo.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:40. A_25,700 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you