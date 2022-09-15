|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|7
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Pinder ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Neuse pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Machín 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Jung dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Heim c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solak lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bride ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pache pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|010
|032
|002
|—
|8
|Texas
|041
|020
|000
|—
|7
E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Sears
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Wiles
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Snead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cyr W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moll H,16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Acevedo S,1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Dunning
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Hernández H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moore H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leclerc L,0-3 BS,5-6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
Snead pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Sears (Solak), Snead (Lowe). WP_Acevedo.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:40. A_25,700 (40,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.