YOUNGSTOWN ST. (7-5)
Akuchie 5-9 10-12 21, Cohill 4-14 4-4 12, Hunter 2-7 0-0 4, Olison 6-13 0-0 14, Rathan-Mayes 1-4 2-2 5, Shelton 3-12 0-0 8, Ogoro 0-0 0-0 0, Long 1-2 0-0 3, Dunn 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Chicone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 16-18 72.
OAKLAND (9-4)
Cain 9-12 1-2 23, Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Townsend 7-12 4-4 18, Moore 4-10 6-7 15, Price 2-5 1-2 6, Lampman 6-10 0-0 18, Shepherd 2-6 0-0 5, Newsome 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Wyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 12-15 87.
Halftime_Oakland 50-34. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 8-28 (Olison 2-7, Shelton 2-9, Akuchie 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Long 1-2, Rathan-Mayes 1-2, Cohill 0-2, Hunter 0-4), Oakland 13-28 (Lampman 6-10, Cain 4-5, Moore 1-3, Price 1-3, Shepherd 1-5, Parker 0-1, Townsend 0-1). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 29 (Akuchie 8), Oakland 34 (Cain 11). Assists_Youngstown St. 18 (Rathan-Mayes 4), Oakland 24 (Moore 13). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 15, Oakland 16. A_2,034 (3,000).