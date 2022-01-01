FGFTReb
YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akuchie335-910-126-83121
Cohill274-144-41-43412
Hunter222-70-00-3234
Olison246-130-01-41214
Rathan-Mayes281-42-21-4425
Shelton193-120-00-1108
Ogoro160-00-00-0130
Long111-20-01-2103
Dunn81-20-00-0003
Thomas71-10-01-2102
Chicone50-00-00-1100
Totals20024-6416-1811-29181572

Percentages: FG .375, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Olison 2-7, Shelton 2-9, Akuchie 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Long 1-2, Rathan-Mayes 1-2, Cohill 0-2, Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Akuchie 3, Cohill, Dunn).

Turnovers: 9 (Rathan-Mayes 2, Akuchie, Chicone, Cohill, Dunn, Long, Olison, Thomas).

Steals: 3 (Cohill 2, Olison).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OAKLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cain309-121-22-112423
Conway90-10-00-1000
Townsend397-124-44-53218
Moore384-106-71-513215
Price322-51-21-7326
Lampman266-100-00-31418
Shepherd172-60-00-2025
Newsome31-10-00-0002
Parker30-10-00-0100
Wyman30-00-00-0100
Totals20031-5812-158-34241687

Percentages: FG .534, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Lampman 6-10, Cain 4-5, Moore 1-3, Price 1-3, Shepherd 1-5, Parker 0-1, Townsend 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Townsend 4, Shepherd).

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Lampman 2, Price 2, Cain, Newsome, Townsend).

Steals: 8 (Townsend 4, Cain, Lampman, Moore, Price).

Technical Fouls: None.

Youngstown St.343872
Oakland503787

A_2,034 (3,000).

