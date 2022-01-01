|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YOUNGSTOWN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akuchie
|33
|5-9
|10-12
|6-8
|3
|1
|21
|Cohill
|27
|4-14
|4-4
|1-4
|3
|4
|12
|Hunter
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|Olison
|24
|6-13
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|14
|Rathan-Mayes
|28
|1-4
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|5
|Shelton
|19
|3-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Ogoro
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Long
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Dunn
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Thomas
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Chicone
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|16-18
|11-29
|18
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .375, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Olison 2-7, Shelton 2-9, Akuchie 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Long 1-2, Rathan-Mayes 1-2, Cohill 0-2, Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Akuchie 3, Cohill, Dunn).
Turnovers: 9 (Rathan-Mayes 2, Akuchie, Chicone, Cohill, Dunn, Long, Olison, Thomas).
Steals: 3 (Cohill 2, Olison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cain
|30
|9-12
|1-2
|2-11
|2
|4
|23
|Conway
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Townsend
|39
|7-12
|4-4
|4-5
|3
|2
|18
|Moore
|38
|4-10
|6-7
|1-5
|13
|2
|15
|Price
|32
|2-5
|1-2
|1-7
|3
|2
|6
|Lampman
|26
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|18
|Shepherd
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Newsome
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Parker
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Wyman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|12-15
|8-34
|24
|16
|87
Percentages: FG .534, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Lampman 6-10, Cain 4-5, Moore 1-3, Price 1-3, Shepherd 1-5, Parker 0-1, Townsend 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Townsend 4, Shepherd).
Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Lampman 2, Price 2, Cain, Newsome, Townsend).
Steals: 8 (Townsend 4, Cain, Lampman, Moore, Price).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Youngstown St.
|34
|38
|—
|72
|Oakland
|50
|37
|—
|87
A_2,034 (3,000).