|Oakland
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|17
|9
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Noda 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brown lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Reynolds lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rooker dh
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Marcano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Peterson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bride 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Bleday cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Langeliers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Palacios ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bae cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Delay c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|700
|000
|200
|—
|9
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|101
|—
|5
DP_Oakland 3, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Oakland 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peterson (3), Brown (5), Rooker (10), Castro (7). 3B_Hayes (5). HR_Noda (7), Castro (6). SB_Laureano (6), Bleday (1).
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|10
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Waldichuk (Delay).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:59. A_14,550 (38,753).
