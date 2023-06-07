OaklandPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals419179Totals33595
Noda 1b4222McCutchen dh3010
Brown lf4231Reynolds lf-cf4011
Rooker dh6122Joe rf3001
Laureano rf5110Marcano ph1010
Peterson 2b4122Santana 1b4100
Bride 3b4121Hayes 3b5130
Bleday cf4121Castro ss4123
Langeliers c5010Mathias 2b2000
Smith ss5020Palacios ph-lf2000
Bae cf-2b3110
Delay c2100

Oakland7000002009
Pittsburgh0102001015

DP_Oakland 3, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Oakland 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peterson (3), Brown (5), Rooker (10), Castro (7). 3B_Hayes (5). HR_Noda (7), Castro (6). SB_Laureano (6), Bleday (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Harris W,1-0543332
Erceg2-310001
Lovelady1-300001
Waldichuk21-332241
May S,1-32-310000
Pittsburgh
Contreras L,3-51-367721
Zastryzny12-300031
Ortiz5102221
Moreta110011
Perdomo100002

HBP_Waldichuk (Delay).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:59. A_14,550 (38,753).

