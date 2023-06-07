OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41917986
Noda 1b422221.255
Brown lf423121.200
Rooker dh612201.263
Laureano rf511011.225
Peterson 2b412210.225
Bride 3b412110.304
Bleday cf412110.221
Langeliers c501002.217
Smith ss502000.195

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3359575
McCutchen dh301020.269
Reynolds lf-cf401111.278
Joe rf300110.251
b-Marcano ph101000.270
Santana 1b410010.226
Hayes 3b513000.250
Castro ss412301.268
Mathias 2b200000.255
a-Palacios ph-lf200002.250
Bae cf-2b311010.276
Delay c210011.301

Oakland700000200_9170
Pittsburgh010200101_590

a-struck out for Mathias in the 6th. b-singled for Joe in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peterson (3), Brown (5), Rooker (10), Castro (7). 3B_Hayes (5). HR_Noda (7), off Ortiz; Castro (6), off Harris. RBIs_Rooker 2 (36), Peterson 2 (20), Bride (2), Bleday (4), Noda 2 (23), Brown (10), Castro 3 (21), Joe (21), Reynolds (38). SB_Laureano (6), Bleday (1). CS_Laureano (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Langeliers 2, Noda 2, Laureano 2, Peterson); Pittsburgh 4 (Bae, Palacios, Hayes 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Smith. LIDP_Langeliers. GIDP_Rooker, Santana, Reynolds, Castro.

DP_Oakland 3 (Bride, Peterson, Noda; Smith, Peterson, Noda; Peterson, Noda); Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Santana, Hayes, Santana).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harris, W, 1-0543332756.46
Erceg2-310001114.50
Lovelady1-30000133.93
Waldichuk21-332241547.24
May, S, 1-32-31000085.93
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, L, 3-51-367721385.91
Zastryzny12-300031324.97
Ortiz5102221914.23
Moreta110011171.61
Perdomo100002130.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 1-0, May 2-0, Zastryzny 3-2. HBP_Waldichuk (Delay).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:59. A_14,550 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you