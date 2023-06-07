|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|17
|9
|8
|6
|Noda 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.255
|Brown lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.200
|Rooker dh
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Peterson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.225
|Bride 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Bleday cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Langeliers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Smith ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|7
|5
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Reynolds lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|b-Marcano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Palacios ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bae cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Delay c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Oakland
|700
|000
|200_9
|17
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|101_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Mathias in the 6th. b-singled for Joe in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peterson (3), Brown (5), Rooker (10), Castro (7). 3B_Hayes (5). HR_Noda (7), off Ortiz; Castro (6), off Harris. RBIs_Rooker 2 (36), Peterson 2 (20), Bride (2), Bleday (4), Noda 2 (23), Brown (10), Castro 3 (21), Joe (21), Reynolds (38). SB_Laureano (6), Bleday (1). CS_Laureano (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Langeliers 2, Noda 2, Laureano 2, Peterson); Pittsburgh 4 (Bae, Palacios, Hayes 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Smith. LIDP_Langeliers. GIDP_Rooker, Santana, Reynolds, Castro.
DP_Oakland 3 (Bride, Peterson, Noda; Smith, Peterson, Noda; Peterson, Noda); Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Santana, Hayes, Santana).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harris, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|75
|6.46
|Erceg
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Lovelady
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.93
|Waldichuk
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|54
|7.24
|May, S, 1-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.93
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, L, 3-5
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|38
|5.91
|Zastryzny
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|32
|4.97
|Ortiz
|5
|10
|2
|2
|2
|1
|91
|4.23
|Moreta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.61
|Perdomo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 1-0, May 2-0, Zastryzny 3-2. HBP_Waldichuk (Delay).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:59. A_14,550 (38,753).
