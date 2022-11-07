DEFIANCE (0-1)
Beamon 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 2-7 4-6 8, Swanner 1-5 0-0 3, Conrad 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Heidelburg 1-1 1-2 3, Trevino 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, R.Jury 0-0 0-0 0, Segulin 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 3-5 3, Goodwyn 0-3 0-0 0, J.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, J.Jury 1-3 0-0 2, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0, G.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Wojciechowski 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 8-44 8-13 27.
OAKLAND (1-0)
Hervey 7-7 2-2 19, Townsend 6-6 0-2 12, Lampman 4-8 3-4 13, Price 3-5 2-4 9, Watts 6-10 1-2 15, Shepherd 2-3 2-2 7, Bowman 2-10 0-0 5, Conway 2-4 4-4 8, Deng 1-1 2-2 4, Sherman 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 33-57 16-24 92.
Halftime_Oakland 43-14. 3-Point Goals_Defiance 3-21 (J.Johnson 1-2, Trevino 1-2, Swanner 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Goodwyn 0-1, G.Johnson 0-1, J.Jury 0-1, Martin 0-1, Wojciechowski 0-1, Graham 0-2, Jones 0-3, Jordan 0-3), Oakland 10-26 (Hervey 3-3, Watts 2-5, Lampman 2-6, Price 1-2, Shepherd 1-2, Bowman 1-4, Conway 0-1, Sherman 0-3). Rebounds_Defiance 28 (Segulin 4), Oakland 35 (Hervey, Townsend, Deng 6). Assists_Defiance 3 (Beamon, Jones, Goodwyn 1), Oakland 18 (Watts 4). Total Fouls_Defiance 21, Oakland 13. A_1,065 (3,000).
