FGFTReb
DEFIANCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beamon110-10-00-0140
Jordan162-74-62-2008
Swanner161-50-01-2003
Conrad100-10-01-1010
Graham130-20-00-2000
Heidelburg161-11-20-1003
Trevino131-30-00-2003
Martin120-30-00-2010
Jones110-50-00-1100
R.Jury90-00-00-0030
Segulin90-10-01-4000
Brooks80-13-51-1023
Goodwyn80-30-00-1110
J.Johnson81-20-00-1013
Lewis81-10-00-2042
J.Jury71-30-01-2012
McCorkle70-00-00-0010
G.Johnson60-10-00-0000
Park60-20-02-3000
Wojciechowski60-20-01-1020
Totals2008-448-1310-2832127

Percentages: FG .182, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (J.Johnson 1-2, Trevino 1-2, Swanner 1-3, Brooks 0-1, G.Johnson 0-1, Goodwyn 0-1, J.Jury 0-1, Martin 0-1, Wojciechowski 0-1, Graham 0-2, Jones 0-3, Jordan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Heidelburg).

Turnovers: 29 (Heidelburg 6, G.Johnson 4, R.Jury 4, Beamon 3, Graham 2, Jordan 2, Brooks, Jones, Lewis, Martin, McCorkle, Park, Segulin, Swanner).

Steals: 5 (Brooks, G.Johnson, Graham, Lewis, Trevino).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OAKLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hervey237-72-22-62119
Townsend246-60-22-62312
Lampman224-83-40-13113
Price233-52-41-3339
Watts246-101-20-24015
Shepherd202-32-23-5117
Bowman192-100-00-1215
Conway182-44-40-3028
Deng151-12-21-6004
Sherman120-30-21-2110
Totals20033-5716-2410-35181392

Percentages: FG .579, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Hervey 3-3, Watts 2-5, Lampman 2-6, Price 1-2, Shepherd 1-2, Bowman 1-4, Conway 0-1, Sherman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Townsend).

Turnovers: 10 (Bowman 2, Hervey 2, Watts 2, Conway, Deng, Price, Townsend).

Steals: 17 (Lampman 3, Shepherd 3, Conway 2, Hervey 2, Price 2, Townsend 2, Bowman, Deng, Watts).

Technical Fouls: None.

Defiance141327
Oakland434992

A_1,065 (3,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you