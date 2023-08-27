White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to deep right field. Andrew Benintendi pops out to Jordan Diaz. Eloy Jimenez walks. Andrew Vaughn singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Eloy Jimenez out at third. Tim Anderson scores. Yoan Moncada singles to right field. Andrew Vaughn to third. Gavin Sheets pops out to shallow center field to Aledmys Diaz.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Athletics 0.
White sox third. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn singles to third base. Andrew Benintendi scores. Throwing error by Jordan Diaz. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Andrew Vaughn to third. Gavin Sheets walks. Yoan Moncada to third. Andrew Vaughn scores. Fielding error by Paul Blackburn. Yasmani Grandal flies out to left field to Tony Kemp.
2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Athletics 0.
Athletics sixth. Esteury Ruiz singles to left center field. Ryan Noda strikes out on a foul tip. Zack Gelof out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Esteury Ruiz scores. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Athletics 1.
White sox sixth. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Esteury Ruiz. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to second base. Gavin Sheets out at second. Lenyn Sosa singles to left field. Oscar Colas lines out to deep center field to Lawrence Butler.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 4, Athletics 1.
White sox seventh. Tim Anderson singles to shortstop. Andrew Benintendi singles to left center field. Tim Anderson to second. Eloy Jimenez flies out to right field to Esteury Ruiz. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Tim Anderson scores. Trayce Thompson pinch-hitting for Gavin Sheets. Trayce Thompson flies out to right field to Esteury Ruiz.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Athletics 1.
