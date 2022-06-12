Athletics first. Tony Kemp lines out to shortstop to Amed Rosario. Ramon Laureano homers to left field. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to shortstop, Ernie Clement to Josh Naylor. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians first. Myles Straw reaches on error. Fielding error by Elvis Andrus. Amed Rosario doubles to deep left field. Myles Straw to third. Jose Ramirez doubles to left field. Amed Rosario scores. Myles Straw scores. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Christian Bethancourt. Jose Ramirez to third. Owen Miller singles to center field. Jose Ramirez scores. Josh Naylor grounds out to shortstop. Owen Miller out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Guardians 3, Athletics 1.
Guardians sixth. Myles Straw singles to shallow center field. Amed Rosario doubles to shallow left field. Myles Straw scores. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow center field to Tony Kemp. Oscar Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Owen Miller is intentionally walked. Josh Naylor singles to shallow center field. Owen Miller to second. Amed Rosario scores. Ernie Clement grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Pruitt to Christian Bethancourt.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 5, Athletics 1.
Guardians seventh. Oscar Mercado flies out to deep right center field to Ramon Laureano. Austin Hedges singles to left center field. Myles Straw singles to shortstop. Austin Hedges to second. Amed Rosario singles to shallow center field. Myles Straw to second. Austin Hedges to third. Jose Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Amed Rosario out at second. Myles Straw to third. Austin Hedges scores. Oscar Gonzalez flies out to left field to Seth Brown.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Athletics 1.
Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Christian Bethancourt homers to center field. Seth Brown homers to center field. Sean Murphy hit by pitch. Elvis Andrus flies out to left field to Oscar Mercado.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Athletics 3.
