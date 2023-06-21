Athletics third. Tony Kemp singles to shallow center field. Tyler Wade doubles to left field. Tony Kemp to third. Esteury Ruiz singles to left center field. Tyler Wade to third. Tony Kemp scores. Ryan Noda homers to right field. Esteury Ruiz scores. Tyler Wade scores. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano flies out to deep right field to Will Brennan. JJ Bleday walks.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Bo Naylor walks. Steven Kwan singles to first base. Bo Naylor to third. Amed Rosario singles to shallow right field. Steven Kwan scores. Bo Naylor scores. Fielding error by Ramon Laureano. Jose Ramirez singles to center field. Amed Rosario to second. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Jose Ramirez to second. Amed Rosario to third. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Andres Gimenez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Esteury Ruiz. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario scores. Will Brennan lines out to center field to Esteury Ruiz.
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Guardians 3.
Guardians fifth. Jose Ramirez triples to deep right field. Josh Naylor singles to shallow right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Josh Bell singles to left field. Josh Naylor to second. Andres Gimenez called out on strikes. Gabriel Arias pinch-hitting for Will Brennan. Gabriel Arias flies out to deep center field to Esteury Ruiz. Josh Naylor to third. Myles Straw lines out to right field to Ramon Laureano.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Guardians 4.
Athletics seventh. Shea Langeliers lines out to deep right center field to Gabriel Arias. Tony Kemp singles to deep right field. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Tyler Wade. Aledmys Diaz singles to center field. Tony Kemp to second. Esteury Ruiz singles to left field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Tony Kemp scores. Ryan Noda flies out to left center field to Steven Kwan. Seth Brown singles to center field. Esteury Ruiz to third. Aledmys Diaz scores. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 6, Guardians 4.
Guardians seventh. Jose Ramirez strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Naylor homers to right field. Josh Bell grounds out to shortstop, Aledmys Diaz to Ryan Noda. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Ryan Noda.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, Guardians 5.
Guardians eighth. Gabriel Arias grounds out to shortstop, Aledmys Diaz to Ryan Noda. Myles Straw singles to shallow right field. Bo Naylor singles to center field. Myles Straw to third. Steven Kwan doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Bo Naylor scores. Myles Straw scores. Throwing error by Ramon Laureano. Amed Rosario flies out to right center field to Ramon Laureano. Steven Kwan out at home.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Guardians 7, Athletics 6.
