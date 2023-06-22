Athletics fifth. Tony Kemp walks. Esteury Ruiz grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Bell. Tony Kemp to third. Aledmys Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Myles Straw. Tony Kemp scores. Ryan Noda flies out to deep left field to Steven Kwan.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians fifth. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Jace Peterson to Ryan Noda. Josh Bell homers to left field. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Gabriel Arias strikes out swinging. Andres Gimenez steals second. Myles Straw triples to deep left field. Andres Gimenez scores. Cam Gallagher strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Athletics 1.
Guardians eighth. Gabriel Arias walks. Myles Straw singles to shallow center field. Gabriel Arias to third. Cam Gallagher walks. Myles Straw to second. Gabriel Arias scores. Steven Kwan singles to left field. Cam Gallagher to second. Myles Straw to third. Amed Rosario walks. Steven Kwan to second. Cam Gallagher to third. Myles Straw scores. Jose Ramirez walks. Amed Rosario to second. Steven Kwan to third. Cam Gallagher scores. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging. Josh Bell flies out to shallow left field to Tony Kemp. Jose Ramirez to second. Amed Rosario to third. Steven Kwan scores. Andres Gimenez pops out to shallow infield to Carlos Perez.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Athletics 1.
