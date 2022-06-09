Athletics second. Sean Murphy hit by pitch. Christian Bethancourt homers to right field. Sean Murphy scores. Elvis Andrus walks. Matt Davidson called out on strikes. Kevin Smith walks. Cristian Pache singles to shallow center field. Kevin Smith to second. Tony Kemp walks. Cristian Pache to second. Kevin Smith to third. Ramon Laureano flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Josh Naylor homers to center field. Oscar Gonzalez singles to right field. Owen Miller lines out to right center field to Cristian Pache. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base. Oscar Gonzalez out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Guardians 2.
Athletics sixth. Jed Lowrie lines out to deep left field to Steven Kwan. Sean Murphy flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Christian Bethancourt singles to deep left field. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep left center field. Christian Bethancourt to third. Seth Brown pinch-hitting for Matt Davidson. Seth Brown doubles to deep center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Christian Bethancourt scores. Kevin Smith grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Guardians 2.
Guardians sixth. Steven Kwan singles to shallow infield. Jose Ramirez lines out to deep left field to Tony Kemp. Josh Naylor lines out to second base to Jed Lowrie. Oscar Gonzalez singles to right field. Steven Kwan scores. Owen Miller called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Guardians 3.
Guardians seventh. Andres Gimenez grounds out to first base to Seth Brown. Ernie Clement walks. Luke Maile singles to left field. Ernie Clement to second. Myles Straw reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Luke Maile to second. Ernie Clement out at third. Steven Kwan singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Myles Straw to third. Luke Maile scores. Jose Ramirez is intentionally walked. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 4, Guardians 4.
Guardians eighth. Oscar Gonzalez singles to third base. Owen Miller singles to left field. Oscar Gonzalez to second. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Owen Miller to second. Oscar Mercado scores. Ernie Clement singles to shallow infield. Andres Gimenez to third. Owen Miller scores. Throwing error by Lou Trivino. Richie Palacios pinch-hitting for Luke Maile. Richie Palacios doubles to left field. Ernie Clement scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Myles Straw grounds out to third base, Kevin Smith to Seth Brown. Steven Kwan walks. Jose Ramirez pops out to first base to Seth Brown. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Jed Lowrie to Seth Brown.
4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Guardians 8, Athletics 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.