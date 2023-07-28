Athletics first. Tony Kemp grounds out to first base to Elehuris Montero. Zack Gelof lines out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Brent Rooker singles to center field. Jordan Diaz singles to left center field. Brent Rooker to second. Ramon Laureano singles to right field. Jordan Diaz to second. Brent Rooker scores. JJ Bleday grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to Elehuris Montero.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 1, Rockies 0.
Athletics second. Aledmys Diaz reaches on error. Throwing error by Ryan McMahon. Shea Langeliers triples to deep right field. Aledmys Diaz scores. Nick Allen singles to shallow infield. Tony Kemp reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Nick Allen to second. Shea Langeliers scores. Zack Gelof strikes out swinging. Brent Rooker hit by pitch. Tony Kemp to second. Nick Allen to third. Jordan Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brent Rooker to second. Tony Kemp to third. Nick Allen scores. Fielding error by Alan Trejo. Ramon Laureano grounds out to third base. Jordan Diaz out at second.
3 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Rockies 0.
Athletics third. JJ Bleday flies out to deep center field to Brenton Doyle. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Shea Langeliers doubles to deep center field. Nick Allen triples to deep left center field. Shea Langeliers scores. Tony Kemp flies out to deep center field to Brenton Doyle.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Rockies 0.
Rockies fourth. Randal Grichuk homers to center field. C.J. Cron pops out to second base to Zack Gelof. Elias Diaz flies out to center field to JJ Bleday. Elehuris Montero singles to center field. Alan Trejo called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Rockies 1.
Athletics fifth. Shea Langeliers pops out to Elehuris Montero. Nick Allen lines out to first base to Elehuris Montero. Tony Kemp doubles to right field. Zack Gelof homers to left field. Tony Kemp scores. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 7, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Jurickson Profar walks. Ezequiel Tovar singles to right field. Jurickson Profar to third. Ryan McMahon reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ezequiel Tovar out at second. Jurickson Profar scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow infield, Shea Langeliers to Jordan Diaz. Ryan McMahon to second. C.J. Cron grounds out to third base, Aledmys Diaz to Jordan Diaz.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 7, Rockies 2.
Rockies eighth. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Jordan Diaz. Elehuris Montero singles to right field. Nolan Jones singles to right field. Elehuris Montero to second. Michael Toglia pinch-hitting for Harold Castro. Michael Toglia singles to center field. Nolan Jones to third. Elehuris Montero scores. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep center field. Michael Toglia scores. Nolan Jones scores. Ezequiel Tovar grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Allen to Jordan Diaz. Jurickson Profar to third. Ryan McMahon grounds out to first base, Zack Gelof to Jordan Diaz.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 7, Rockies 5.
Athletics ninth. Ramon Laureano homers to center field. JJ Bleday grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to Michael Toglia. Jace Peterson pinch-hitting for Aledmys Diaz. Jace Peterson singles to right field. Shea Langeliers flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Nick Allen walks. Tony Kemp grounds out to third base, Matt Koch to Elehuris Montero to Michael Toglia.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 8, Rockies 5.
