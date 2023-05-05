Athletics first. Esteury Ruiz singles to shallow right field. Ryan Noda singles to shallow center field. Esteury Ruiz to second. Brent Rooker walks. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. JJ Bleday flies out to left field to Edward Olivares.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Royals 0.
Athletics third. Ryan Noda walks. Brent Rooker homers to left field. Ryan Noda scores. Ramon Laureano homers to center field. JJ Bleday singles to left field. Shea Langeliers walks. Tony Kemp singles to right center field. Shea Langeliers to second. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base. Tony Kemp out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Royals 0.
Athletics fourth. Nick Allen lines out to right center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Esteury Ruiz flies out to right field to MJ Melendez. Ryan Noda doubles to first base. Brent Rooker doubles to deep left field. Ryan Noda scores. Ramon Laureano pops out to shallow right field to Matt Duffy.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Royals 0.
Royals fourth. Edward Olivares grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Ryan Noda. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to left field to JJ Bleday. Salvador Perez singles to shortstop. Nick Pratto homers to center field. Salvador Perez scores. Matt Duffy walks. Hunter Dozier walks. Matt Duffy to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. pops out to shortstop to Jace Peterson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 5, Royals 2.
Athletics fifth. JJ Bleday walks. Shea Langeliers flies out to right center field to MJ Melendez. Tony Kemp doubles. JJ Bleday scores. Jace Peterson flies out to shallow left field to Edward Olivares. Nick Allen singles to shallow center field. Tony Kemp scores. Esteury Ruiz singles to left center field. Nick Allen to third. Ryan Noda doubles to deep right field. Esteury Ruiz scores. Nick Allen scores. Brent Rooker called out on strikes.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Royals 2.
Royals fifth. Maikel Garcia singles to first base. MJ Melendez singles to center field. Maikel Garcia to second. Edward Olivares singles to shortstop. MJ Melendez to second. Maikel Garcia to third. Vinnie Pasquantino out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Ramon Laureano. MJ Melendez to third. Maikel Garcia scores. Salvador Perez grounds out to shortstop. Edward Olivares out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Royals 3.
Royals sixth. Nick Pratto singles to shallow center field. Matt Duffy singles to left center field. Nick Pratto to second. Hunter Dozier walks. Matt Duffy to second. Nick Pratto to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Hunter Dozier out at second. Matt Duffy to third. Nick Pratto scores. Maikel Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Esteury Ruiz. Matt Duffy scores. MJ Melendez flies out to deep center field to Esteury Ruiz.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Royals 5.
Royals seventh. Edward Olivares walks. Vinnie Pasquantino walks. Edward Olivares to second. Salvador Perez pops out to shortstop to Nick Allen. Nick Pratto walks. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Edward Olivares to third. Matt Duffy out on a sacrifice fly to Ramon Laureano. Edward Olivares scores. Hunter Dozier triples to center field. Nick Pratto scores. Vinnie Pasquantino scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to deep right center field to Ramon Laureano.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Royals 8.
Athletics eighth. Ryan Noda walks. Brent Rooker singles to center field. Ryan Noda to second. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Duffy to Nick Pratto. Brent Rooker to second. Ryan Noda to third. Jesus Aguilar pinch-hitting for JJ Bleday. Jesus Aguilar is intentionally walked. Shea Langeliers out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to MJ Melendez. Brent Rooker to third. Ryan Noda scores. Tony Kemp walks. Jordan Diaz to second. Brent Rooker scores. Jace Peterson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 11, Royals 8.
Athletics ninth. Nick Allen called out on strikes. Esteury Ruiz doubles to left field. Ryan Noda reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, advances to 2nd. Esteury Ruiz scores. Throwing error by Nick Pratto. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano flies out to left field to Edward Olivares.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 12, Royals 8.
