Athletics fourth. Jonah Bride walks. Seth Brown flies out to deep right field to Kyle Isbel. Jed Lowrie grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. Jonah Bride to third. Stephen Vogt singles to right field. Jonah Bride scores. Sheldon Neuse flies out to right field to Kyle Isbel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Royals 0.
Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp grounds out to first base, Carlos Santana to Brady Singer. Jonah Bride lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Seth Brown homers to right field. Jed Lowrie grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Royals 0.
Royals sixth. Nicky Lopez triples. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield, James Kaprielian to Jed Lowrie. Andrew Benintendi walks. Bobby Witt Jr. walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana singles to shallow right field. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Andrew Benintendi scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Edward Olivares pinch-hitting for Ryan O'Hearn. Edward Olivares singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Cristian Pache to Nick Allen. Carlos Santana to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Athletics 2.
Athletics seventh. Stephen Vogt flies out to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Sheldon Neuse flies out to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Chad Pinder singles to right field. Cristian Pache doubles to shallow right field. Chad Pinder to third. Nick Allen singles to center field. Cristian Pache scores. Chad Pinder scores. Tony Kemp lines out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Royals 3.
Athletics ninth. Stephen Vogt flies out to left center field to Andrew Benintendi. Sheldon Neuse singles to shallow right field. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Cristian Pache singles to right field. Sheldon Neuse scores. Nick Allen grounds out to third base, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Royals 3.
