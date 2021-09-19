Athletics first. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Starling Marte flies out to deep right center field to Brandon Marsh. Matt Olson homers to center field. Mark Canha walks. Chad Pinder doubles to right center field, advances to 3rd. Mark Canha scores. Matt Chapman doubles. Chad Pinder scores. Khris Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Angels 0.
Angels seventh. Shohei Ohtani singles to shortstop. Phil Gosselin flies out to right field to Chad Pinder. Jared Walsh singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani to second. Luis Rengifo reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jared Walsh out at second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Jose Rojas singles to center field. Luis Rengifo to second. Shohei Ohtani scores. Max Stassi called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 3, Angels 1.