Angels fifth. Brandon Marsh called out on strikes. Luis Rengifo homers to left field. Chad Wallach doubles to shallow left field. Tyler Wade called out on strikes. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to third base, Sheldon Neuse to Seth Brown.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Athletics 0.
Angels sixth. Shohei Ohtani singles to deep left field. Mike Trout walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Anthony Rendon singles to left field. Mike Trout to second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Brandon Marsh walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Mike Trout to third. Shohei Ohtani scores. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow infield. Brandon Marsh to second. Anthony Rendon to third. Mike Trout scores. Chad Wallach grounds out to shortstop. Luis Rengifo out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Athletics 0.
Angels seventh. Tyler Wade singles to right center field. Andrew Velazquez homers to center field. Tyler Wade scores. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base, Nick Allen to Seth Brown. Mike Trout flies out to left field to Luis Barrera. Anthony Rendon walks. Jared Walsh called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Athletics 0.
Athletics eighth. Nick Allen grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh. Kevin Smith pinch-hitting for Tony Kemp. Kevin Smith doubles to deep right center field. Sheldon Neuse singles to shallow right field. Kevin Smith scores. Jed Lowrie doubles to deep left field. Sheldon Neuse scores. Christian Bethancourt pinch-hitting for Seth Brown. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh. Chad Pinder walks. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Jed Lowrie to third. Sean Murphy to second. Chad Pinder to third. Jed Lowrie scores. Luis Barrera strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 5, Athletics 3.
