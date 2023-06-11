Brewers second. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Brian Anderson pops out to shallow right field to Tony Kemp. Blake Perkins lines out to center field to Esteury Ruiz.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Athletics 0.
Brewers third. Andruw Monasterio singles to center field. Owen Miller doubles to left field. Andruw Monasterio scores. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging. William Contreras grounds out to third base, Aledmys Diaz to Ryan Noda. Willy Adames flies out to left field to Seth Brown.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Athletics 0.
Athletics fourth. Ryan Noda singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Joey Wiemer. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Seth Brown homers to right field. Ramon Laureano scores. Ryan Noda scores. Brent Rooker homers to left field. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Carlos Perez grounds out to shallow left field, Luis Urias to Owen Miller. Tony Kemp grounds out to first base, Owen Miller to Freddy Peralta.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Brewers 2.
Brewers sixth. Willy Adames singles to shortstop. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Willy Adames to second. Brian Anderson flies out to right field to Ramon Laureano. Blake Perkins singles to right center field. Luis Urias to third. Willy Adames scores. Fielding error by Ramon Laureano. Rowdy Tellez pinch-hitting for Andruw Monasterio. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Ryan Noda.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Brewers 3.
Athletics seventh. Tony Kemp strikes out swinging. Kevin Smith homers to left field. Esteury Ruiz flies out to center field to Joey Wiemer. Ryan Noda walks. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Brewers 3.
Athletics ninth. Carlos Perez walks. Tony Kemp hit by pitch. Carlos Perez to second. Kevin Smith out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Peter Strzelecki to Luis Urias. Tony Kemp to second. Carlos Perez to third. Esteury Ruiz doubles to shallow left field. Tony Kemp scores. Carlos Perez scores. Ryan Noda singles to left field, tagged out at second, Owen Miller to Abraham Toro to Luis Urias. Esteury Ruiz scores. Ramon Laureano lines out to right field to Blake Perkins.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 8, Brewers 3.
Brewers ninth. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Tony Kemp to Ryan Noda. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging. William Contreras walks. Willy Adames singles to left field. William Contreras to third. Christian Yelich walks. Victor Caratini pinch-hitting for Luis Urias. Victor Caratini walks. Christian Yelich to second. Willy Adames to third. William Contreras scores. Abraham Toro singles to right field. Victor Caratini to third. Christian Yelich scores. Willy Adames scores. Blake Perkins grounds out to shallow infield, Jace Peterson to Ryan Noda.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 8, Brewers 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.