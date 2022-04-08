Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. J.T. Realmuto flies out to right center field to Cristian Pache. Bryce Harper flies out to left field to Chad Pinder. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Athletics 0.
Phillies third. Matt Vierling lines out to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty. Kyle Schwarber walks. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow right field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Bryce Harper doubles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos called out on strikes. Rhys Hoskins singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Bryce Harper scores. J.T. Realmuto scores. Didi Gregorius singles to shallow center field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Jean Segura grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Seth Brown.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Athletics 0.
Athletics fourth. Billy McKinney called out on strikes. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Chad Pinder homers to right field. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 5, Athletics 1.
Phillies sixth. Rhys Hoskins walks. Didi Gregorius flies out to left center field to Chad Pinder. Jean Segura walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Bryson Stott singles to right field. Jean Segura to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Matt Vierling out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty. Jean Segura to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Kyle Schwarber flies out to deep center field to Cristian Pache.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Athletics 1.
Athletics seventh. Sean Murphy doubles to left field. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Sean Murphy to third. Seth Brown homers to center field. Chad Pinder scores. Sean Murphy scores. Elvis Andrus reaches on error. Fielding error by Rhys Hoskins. Kevin Smith strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt pinch-hitting for Stephen Piscotty. Stephen Vogt reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Elvis Andrus out at second. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Stephen Vogt to second. Tony Kemp singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Cristian Pache to third. Stephen Vogt scores. Throwing error by Bryson Stott. Jed Lowrie pinch-hitting for Billy McKinney. Jed Lowrie called out on strikes.
4 runs, 5 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Athletics 5.
Phillies seventh. J.T. Realmuto called out on strikes. Bryce Harper walks. Nick Castellanos doubles, tagged out at third, Chad Pinder to Elvis Andrus to Kevin Smith. Bryce Harper scores. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Athletics 5.
Phillies eighth. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Stephen Vogt. Jean Segura doubles to deep center field. Bryson Stott doubles to left field. Jean Segura scores. Matt Vierling grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Stephen Vogt. Bryson Stott to third. Kyle Schwarber singles to center field. Bryson Stott scores. J.T. Realmuto walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Bryce Harper flies out to deep center field to Cristian Pache.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 9, Athletics 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.