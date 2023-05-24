Athletics first. Esteury Ruiz singles to left field. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Esteury Ruiz scores. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Ramon Laureano to third. Carlos Perez singles to left field. Ramon Laureano scores. Aledmys Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Carlos Perez out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 0.
Mariners fifth. Teoscar Hernandez lines out to deep right field to Ramon Laureano. Kolten Wong grounds out to shallow infield, Jace Peterson to Jesus Aguilar. Tom Murphy doubles to left field. J.P. Crawford homers to right field. Tom Murphy scores. Ty France homers to left field. Julio Rodriguez lines out to shallow center field to Esteury Ruiz.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Athletics 2.
