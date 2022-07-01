Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez hit by pitch. Jesse Winker doubles to left field. Julio Rodriguez to third. Eugenio Suarez walks. Carlos Santana pops out to shallow infield to Elvis Andrus. Abraham Toro out on a sacrifice fly to Tony Kemp. Jesse Winker out at third. Julio Rodriguez scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Athletics 0.
Athletics third. Elvis Andrus homers to center field. Sheldon Neuse singles to third base. Nick Allen singles to shallow infield. Sheldon Neuse to second. Tony Kemp out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Abraham Toro. Nick Allen to second. Sheldon Neuse to third. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Seth Brown grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Gilbert to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 1, Mariners 1.
Mariners third. Julio Rodriguez homers to center field. Jesse Winker flies out to shallow center field to Sheldon Neuse. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Allen to Seth Brown. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Athletics 1.
Mariners fourth. Abraham Toro pops out to Nick Allen. Cal Raleigh flies out to Nick Allen. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Dylan Moore homers to left field. Adam Frazier scores. Sam Haggerty flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Athletics 1.
Athletics fifth. Sheldon Neuse singles to shallow center field. Nick Allen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Sheldon Neuse out at second. Tony Kemp singles to right field. Nick Allen to third. Ramon Laureano homers to right field. Tony Kemp scores. Nick Allen scores. Seth Brown grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Carlos Santana. Stephen Piscotty called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Mariners 4.
Mariners fifth. Julio Rodriguez flies out to shallow right field to Nick Allen. Jesse Winker singles to right center field. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes. Carlos Santana singles to deep right field. Jesse Winker to third. Abraham Toro singles to shallow center field. Carlos Santana to second. Jesse Winker scores. Cal Raleigh triples to deep center field, advances to home. Abraham Toro scores. Carlos Santana scores. Throwing error by Nick Allen. Adam Frazier flies out to deep right field to Ramon Laureano.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Mariners 8, Athletics 4.
Athletics eighth. Stephen Piscotty grounds out to shortstop, Dylan Moore to Carlos Santana. Sean Murphy singles to deep left field. Skye Bolt flies out to left center field to Julio Rodriguez. Elvis Andrus walks. Sean Murphy to second. Sheldon Neuse singles to left field. Elvis Andrus to third. Sean Murphy scores. Vimael Machin pinch-hitting for Nick Allen. Vimael Machin grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 8, Athletics 5.
Athletics ninth. Tony Kemp called out on strikes. Ramon Laureano homers to right field. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Stephen Piscotty strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 8, Athletics 6.
