Athletics fourth. Christian Bethancourt pops out to shallow right field to Ty France. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Seth Brown homers to right field. Kevin Smith strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Mariners 0.
Athletics sixth. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Christian Bethancourt singles to right center field. Elvis Andrus homers to left field. Christian Bethancourt scores. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Kevin Smith walks. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Mariners 0.
Mariners seventh. J.P. Crawford singles to right field. Kyle Lewis grounds out to shortstop. J.P. Crawford out at second. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Taylor Trammell. Dylan Moore walks. Luis Torrens singles to right field. Dylan Moore scores. Jesse Winker called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Mariners 1.
Mariners eighth. Ty France singles. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Ty France to second. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shortstop. Adam Frazier out at second. Ty France to third. Ty France scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Mariners 2.
Athletics ninth. Seth Brown walks. Kevin Smith strikes out swinging. Cristian Pache grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Luis Barrera singles to deep right field. Seth Brown scores. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Mariners 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.