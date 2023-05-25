Athletics first. Esteury Ruiz grounds out to second base, Jose Caballero to Ty France. Ryan Noda doubles to deep left center field. Brent Rooker called out on strikes. Seth Brown homers to center field. Ryan Noda scores. Shea Langeliers grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 0.
Mariners first. J.P. Crawford flies out to center field to Esteury Ruiz. Ty France homers to left field. Julio Rodriguez singles to deep right field. Jarred Kelenic lines out to left field to JJ Bleday. Julio Rodriguez doubled off first.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 1.
Mariners sixth. Ty France homers to left field. Julio Rodriguez pops out to Jace Peterson. Jarred Kelenic pops out to shallow left field to Jace Peterson. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 2.
Mariners eighth. Jose Caballero walks. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Ty France reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Jose Caballero out at second. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep right center field. Ty France to third. Jarred Kelenic is intentionally walked. Eugenio Suarez walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Ty France scores. Cal Raleigh flies out to deep left field to JJ Bleday.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 3, Athletics 2.
