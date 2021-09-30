Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp homers to right field. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Matt Olson flies out to deep left field to Jake Fraley. Mark Canha walks. Josh Harrison lines out to right field to Mitch Haniger.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners sixth. Ty France reaches on error. Fielding error by Tony Kemp. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ty France to second. Fielding error by Josh Harrison. Jarred Kelenic doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Haniger scores. Ty France scores. Abraham Toro lines out to left field to Mark Canha. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Athletics 1.
Athletics seventh. Chad Pinder grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Seth Brown homers to right field. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 2.
Mariners seventh. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Jake Fraley. Dylan Moore walks. Cal Raleigh pops out to Matt Olson. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow left field. Dylan Moore to third. Ty France out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Mark Canha. Dylan Moore scores. Kyle Seager grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Athletics 2.
Mariners eighth. Mitch Haniger flies out to right field to Chad Pinder. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro homers to right field. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Athletics 2.