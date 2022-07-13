Rangers first. Josh Smith doubles to center field. Marcus Semien homers to center field. Josh Smith scores. Corey Seager grounds out to first base to Seth Brown. Adolis Garcia flies out to center field to Skye Bolt. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Athletics 0.
Athletics second. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Smith to Nathaniel Lowe. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow left field. Skye Bolt grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Elvis Andrus to second. Tony Kemp singles to right field. Elvis Andrus scores. Nick Allen grounds out to third base, Josh Smith to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Athletics 1.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia walks. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to deep right field to Ramon Laureano. Adolis Garcia to third. Leody Taveras doubles to deep right field. Adolis Garcia scores. Brad Miller lines out to first base to Seth Brown. Sam Huff strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Athletics 1.
Athletics fifth. Tony Kemp walks. Nick Allen singles to right field. Tony Kemp to second. Vimael Machin singles to shallow center field. Nick Allen to second. Tony Kemp to third. Ramon Laureano reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Vimael Machin out at second. Nick Allen to third. Tony Kemp scores. Sean Murphy reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ramon Laureano scores. Nick Allen scores. Throwing error by Glenn Otto. Seth Brown reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Sean Murphy out at second. Sheldon Neuse strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Rangers 3.
Athletics eighth. Sean Murphy doubles to deep left field. Seth Brown singles to right center field. Sean Murphy to third. Stephen Vogt pinch-hitting for Sheldon Neuse. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Seth Brown to second. Sean Murphy scores. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Rangers 3.
Rangers ninth. Corey Seager homers to center field. Adolis Garcia grounds out to second base, Nick Allen to Seth Brown. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras doubles to left field. Kole Calhoun pinch-hitting for Charlie Culberson. Kole Calhoun singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Leody Taveras scores. Sam Huff strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Rangers 5.
Athletics tenth. Ramon Laureano grounds out to third base, Josh Smith to Nathaniel Lowe. Sean Murphy singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Vimael Machin scores. Dermis Garcia pinch-hitting for Seth Brown. Dermis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Smith to Nathaniel Lowe. Stephen Vogt lines out to shallow right field to Marcus Semien.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Rangers 5.
Rangers tenth. Steven Duggar called out on strikes. Josh Smith strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien doubles to left field. Sam Huff scores. Corey Seager is intentionally walked. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow left field to Elvis Andrus.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 6, Rangers 6.
Athletics twelfth. Nick Allen walks. Vimael Machin out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Steven Duggar. Nick Allen to second. Chad Pinder scores. Ramon Laureano singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Nick Allen scores. Fielding error by Leody Taveras. Sean Murphy is intentionally walked. Dermis Garcia doubles to third base. Sean Murphy to third. Ramon Laureano scores. Stephen Vogt walks. Elvis Andrus walks. Stephen Vogt to second. Dermis Garcia to third. Sean Murphy scores. Skye Bolt pops out to Nathaniel Lowe. Chad Pinder homers to center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Stephen Vogt scores. Dermis Garcia scores. Nick Allen flies out to center field to Leody Taveras.
8 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Athletics 14, Rangers 6.
Rangers twelfth. Josh Smith singles to center field. Steven Duggar scores. Marcus Semien pops out to Vimael Machin. Corey Seager lines out to first base to Nick Allen. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 14, Rangers 7.
