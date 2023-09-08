Athletics first. Zack Gelof doubles to left center field. Brent Rooker grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Ryan Noda grounds out to shallow infield, Nathaniel Lowe to Jordan Montgomery. Zack Gelof scores. Aledmys Diaz doubles to deep left center field. Jordan Diaz lines out to right center field to Evan Carter.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers first. Marcus Semien singles to left center field. Corey Seager homers to center field. Marcus Semien scores. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Jonah Heim called out on strikes. Leody Taveras singles to left field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Ezequiel Duran singles to right field. Leody Taveras to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Josh H. Smith lines out to deep center field to Esteury Ruiz.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 2, Athletics 1.
Athletics second. Kevin Smith flies out to right field to Evan Carter. Shea Langeliers strikes out on a foul tip. Nick Allen walks. Esteury Ruiz singles to right field, tagged out at second, Evan Carter to Jonah Heim to Corey Seager. Nick Allen scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Rangers 2.
Rangers fourth. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Aledmys Diaz. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe singles to deep right field. Marcus Semien scores. Mitch Garver flies out to left field to Aledmys Diaz. Jonah Heim walks. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Leody Taveras walks. Jonah Heim to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Ezequiel Duran lines out to deep center field to Esteury Ruiz.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rangers 3, Athletics 2.
Athletics fifth. Esteury Ruiz homers to center field. Zack Gelof called out on strikes. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Ryan Noda grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Rangers 3.
Athletics sixth. Aledmys Diaz called out on strikes. Jordan Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Kevin Smith doubles to right field. Shea Langeliers homers to center field. Kevin Smith scores. Nick Allen flies out to deep right field to Evan Carter.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Rangers 3.
Athletics seventh. Esteury Ruiz pops out to first base to Nathaniel Lowe. Zack Gelof singles to shallow center field. Brent Rooker walks. Zack Gelof to second. Ryan Noda doubles to deep center field. Brent Rooker scores. Seth Brown pinch-hitting for Aledmys Diaz. Seth Brown walks. Tony Kemp pinch-hitting for Jordan Diaz. Tony Kemp walks. Seth Brown to second. Ryan Noda to third. Kevin Smith strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 6, Rangers 3.
