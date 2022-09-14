Athletics second. Dermis Garcia homers to left field. Cody Thomas strikes out swinging. Shea Langeliers singles to shallow center field. Nick Allen strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp walks. Shea Langeliers to second. Sean Murphy grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers second. Mark Mathias homers to left field. Josh Jung lines out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Jonah Heim singles to center field. Nick Solak hit by pitch. Jonah Heim to second. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien homers to center field. Nick Solak scores. Jonah Heim scores. Corey Seager flies out to deep right center field to Seth Brown.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Athletics 1.
Rangers third. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to left field. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Mark Mathias singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Josh Jung singles to left field. Mark Mathias to second. Jonah Heim pops out to shallow center field to Tony Kemp. Nick Solak walks. Josh Jung to second. Mark Mathias to third. Leody Taveras flies out to deep right field to Seth Brown.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 1.
Athletics fifth. Nick Allen grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Mathias to Nathaniel Lowe. Tony Kemp grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Mathias to Nathaniel Lowe. Sean Murphy walks. Seth Brown homers to center field. Sean Murphy scores. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep left field. Vimael Machin doubles to shallow left field. Ramon Laureano scores. Dermis Garcia walks. Cody Thomas strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 4.
Rangers fifth. Adolis Garcia triples to right center field. Mark Mathias strikes out swinging. Josh Jung grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Dermis Garcia. Jonah Heim homers to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Nick Solak grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Dermis Garcia.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 7, Athletics 4.
Athletics sixth. Shea Langeliers strikes out swinging. Nick Allen singles to right field. Tony Kemp homers to right field. Nick Allen scores. Sean Murphy lines out to deep left field to Nick Solak. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 7, Athletics 6.
Athletics ninth. Sean Murphy singles to shortstop. Seth Brown grounds out to first base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Sean Murphy to second. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Vimael Machin doubles to deep right field. Sheldon Neuse scores. Stephen Vogt pinch-hitting for Dermis Garcia. Stephen Vogt reaches on error to second base, advances to 2nd. Vimael Machin scores. Fielding error by Corey Seager. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 8, Rangers 7.
