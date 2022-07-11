Rangers second. Jonah Heim singles to center field. Kole Calhoun walks. Brad Miller lines out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Leody Taveras reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kole Calhoun out at second. Jonah Heim to third. Leody Taveras to third. Jonah Heim scores. Leody Taveras scores. Josh Smith lines out to second base to Sheldon Neuse.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Athletics 0.
Athletics fourth. Ramon Laureano reaches on error. Fielding error by Josh Smith. Sean Murphy singles to center field. Ramon Laureano to second. Seth Brown singles to left field. Sean Murphy to second. Ramon Laureano scores. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Seth Brown out at second. Sean Murphy out at third. Chad Pinder flies out to deep left field to Brad Miller.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Athletics 1.
Rangers fourth. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Jonah Heim reaches on error. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Fielding error by Seth Brown. Kole Calhoun singles to right field. Jonah Heim to second. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Brad Miller called out on strikes. Leody Taveras singles to right field. Kole Calhoun to third. Jonah Heim scores. Josh Smith out on a sacrifice fly to Elvis Andrus. Leody Taveras to second. Kole Calhoun scores. Marcus Semien grounds out to third base, Vimael Machin to Seth Brown.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 1.
Athletics fifth. Stephen Piscotty grounds out to third base, Josh Smith to Nathaniel Lowe. Tony Kemp flies out to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Sheldon Neuse homers to left field. Vimael Machin singles to shallow center field. Ramon Laureano singles to left field. Vimael Machin to third. Sean Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Howard to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 2.
Rangers fifth. Corey Seager homers to center field. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown. Nathaniel Lowe singles to second base. Jonah Heim strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 6, Athletics 2.
Rangers sixth. Brad Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Vimael Machin to Seth Brown. Leody Taveras doubles to deep left field. Josh Smith homers to deep center field. Leody Taveras scores. Marcus Semien flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Corey Seager walks. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 8, Athletics 2.
Rangers seventh. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left field. Meibrys Viloria pinch-hitting for Jonah Heim. Meibrys Viloria walks. Kole Calhoun flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Brad Miller flies out to right center field to Stephen Piscotty. Leody Taveras doubles to deep right field. Meibrys Viloria scores. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Josh Smith flies out to shallow left field to Tony Kemp.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 10, Athletics 2.
Athletics eighth. Vimael Machin singles to deep right field. Ramon Laureano homers to right field. Vimael Machin scores. Sean Murphy hit by pitch. Seth Brown called out on strikes. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow center field. Sean Murphy to second. Chad Pinder homers to center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Sean Murphy scores. Stephen Piscotty hit by pitch. Tony Kemp doubles to deep right field. Skye Bolt to third. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Miller to Sam Huff. Skye Bolt scores. Vimael Machin grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Sam Huff.
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 10, Athletics 8.
