Athletics first. Esteury Ruiz flies out to center field to Alex Call. JJ Bleday singles to deep right field. Zack Gelof walks. JJ Bleday to second. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Jordan Diaz singles to center field. Zack Gelof scores. JJ Bleday scores. Tyler Soderstrom flies out to left center field to Alex Call.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals second. Keibert Ruiz walks. Dominic Smith singles to deep right field. Keibert Ruiz to third. Ildemaro Vargas singles to right field. Dominic Smith to third. Keibert Ruiz scores. Stone Garrett singles to right field. Ildemaro Vargas to second. Dominic Smith scores. Jake Alu called out on strikes. Alex Call lines out to center field to Esteury Ruiz. CJ Abrams grounds out to second base, Zack Gelof to Paul Blackburn.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 2, Nationals 2.
Nationals fourth. Dominic Smith walks. Ildemaro Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dominic Smith out at second. Stone Garrett singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Ildemaro Vargas to third. Jake Alu out on a sacrifice fly to left field to JJ Bleday. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Alex Call walks. CJ Abrams called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Athletics 2.
Nationals fifth. Lane Thomas singles to right center field. Joey Meneses grounds out to second base, Zack Gelof to Seth Brown. Keibert Ruiz homers to right field. Dominic Smith flies out to left center field to JJ Bleday.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Athletics 2.
Nationals seventh. Lane Thomas hit by pitch. Joey Meneses flies out to right field to Lawrence Butler. Keibert Ruiz singles to center field. Lane Thomas to second. Dominic Smith lines out to center field to Esteury Ruiz. Ildemaro Vargas homers to left field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Lane Thomas scores. Stone Garrett strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 7, Athletics 2.
Nationals eighth. Jake Alu homers to right field. Alex Call grounds out to shallow infield to Seth Brown. CJ Abrams walks. Lane Thomas flies out to center field to Esteury Ruiz. Joey Meneses singles to center field. CJ Abrams to second. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Seth Brown.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 8, Athletics 2.
