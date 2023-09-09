Ohio077317
FAU0100010

Second Quarter

FAU_FG Lupo 37, 6:54.

FAU_Morris 72 interception return (Lupo kick), 5:12.

OHIO_Kacmarek 13 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), :23.

Third Quarter

OHIO_Allison 5 run (Spetic kick), 5:38.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO_FG Kasee 39, 5:27.

A_17,934.

OHIOFAU
First downs2313
Total Net Yards354185
Rushes-yards45-15115-5
Passing203180
Punt Returns2-41-29
Kickoff Returns0-04-86
Interceptions Ret.2-42-72
Comp-Att-Int18-29-223-43-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-43-19
Punts4-36.256-44.833
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards1-105-64
Time of Possession40:4319:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ohio, Allison 22-80, Bangura 17-45, Rourke 6-26. FAU, McCammon 7-23, Mobley 1-3, Lewis 3-1, Thompson 4-(minus 22).

PASSING_Ohio, Rourke 18-29-2-203. FAU, Thompson 23-42-2-180, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Ohio, Wiglusz 4-22, Kacmarek 3-29, M.Williams 2-46, Walton 2-36, Cross 2-32, Ja.Jones 2-20, Allison 2-9, Bangura 1-9. FAU, L.Wester 12-101, T.Johnson 3-28, McCammon 3-16, Sumlin 2-17, Z.Moore 2-15, Alexander 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, Kasee 44.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

