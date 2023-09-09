|Ohio
|0
|7
|7
|3
|—
|17
|FAU
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
Second Quarter
FAU_FG Lupo 37, 6:54.
FAU_Morris 72 interception return (Lupo kick), 5:12.
OHIO_Kacmarek 13 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), :23.
Third Quarter
OHIO_Allison 5 run (Spetic kick), 5:38.
Fourth Quarter
OHIO_FG Kasee 39, 5:27.
A_17,934.
|OHIO
|FAU
|First downs
|23
|13
|Total Net Yards
|354
|185
|Rushes-yards
|45-151
|15-5
|Passing
|203
|180
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|1-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-86
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-4
|2-72
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-2
|23-43-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-19
|Punts
|4-36.25
|6-44.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-10
|5-64
|Time of Possession
|40:43
|19:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ohio, Allison 22-80, Bangura 17-45, Rourke 6-26. FAU, McCammon 7-23, Mobley 1-3, Lewis 3-1, Thompson 4-(minus 22).
PASSING_Ohio, Rourke 18-29-2-203. FAU, Thompson 23-42-2-180, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Ohio, Wiglusz 4-22, Kacmarek 3-29, M.Williams 2-46, Walton 2-36, Cross 2-32, Ja.Jones 2-20, Allison 2-9, Bangura 1-9. FAU, L.Wester 12-101, T.Johnson 3-28, McCammon 3-16, Sumlin 2-17, Z.Moore 2-15, Alexander 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, Kasee 44.
