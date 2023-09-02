|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Ohio
|3
|14
|10
|0
|—
|27
First Quarter
OHIO_FG Spetic 24, 2:44.
Second Quarter
OHIO_Walton 3 pass from C.Harris (Spetic kick), 10:30.
OHIO_Butler 9 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 4:21.
LIS_FG Coney 41, :00.
Third Quarter
OHIO_M.Williams 32 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 11:50.
OHIO_FG Spetic 25, 4:13.
Fourth Quarter
LIS_Wells 15 pass from Stanzani (Coney kick), 6:21.
A_18,453.
|LIS
|OHIO
|First downs
|13
|18
|Total Net Yards
|206
|303
|Rushes-yards
|22-34
|45-199
|Passing
|172
|104
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|2-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-2
|12-15-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|1-8
|Punts
|4-35.75
|2-35.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|26:51
|33:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_LIU Brooklyn, Bowen 5-16, Wells 2-13, Howell 3-5, M.Smith 1-2, Greenwood 2-1, Stanzani 9-(minus 3). Ohio, Bangura 19-107, Navarro 6-34, C.Harris 4-28, Allison 13-27, Walton 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_LIU Brooklyn, Stanzani 21-33-2-172. Ohio, Navarro 5-7-1-60, C.Harris 7-8-0-44.
RECEIVING_LIU Brooklyn, Glascoe 5-11, Wells 4-38, Smith-Mack 4-26, McDuffie 3-43, Petteway 3-34, Rhodes 2-20. Ohio, Walton 4-36, Bangura 2-2, M.Williams 1-32, Butler 1-9, Cross 1-8, Hendricks 1-8, Kacmarek 1-5, Wilburn 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_LIU Brooklyn, Coney 31.
