LIU Brooklyn030710
Ohio31410027

First Quarter

OHIO_FG Spetic 24, 2:44.

Second Quarter

OHIO_Walton 3 pass from C.Harris (Spetic kick), 10:30.

OHIO_Butler 9 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 4:21.

LIS_FG Coney 41, :00.

Third Quarter

OHIO_M.Williams 32 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 11:50.

OHIO_FG Spetic 25, 4:13.

Fourth Quarter

LIS_Wells 15 pass from Stanzani (Coney kick), 6:21.

A_18,453.

LISOHIO
First downs1318
Total Net Yards206303
Rushes-yards22-3445-199
Passing172104
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns1-120-0
Interceptions Ret.1-62-29
Comp-Att-Int21-33-212-15-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-261-8
Punts4-35.752-35.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-403-30
Time of Possession26:5133:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_LIU Brooklyn, Bowen 5-16, Wells 2-13, Howell 3-5, M.Smith 1-2, Greenwood 2-1, Stanzani 9-(minus 3). Ohio, Bangura 19-107, Navarro 6-34, C.Harris 4-28, Allison 13-27, Walton 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_LIU Brooklyn, Stanzani 21-33-2-172. Ohio, Navarro 5-7-1-60, C.Harris 7-8-0-44.

RECEIVING_LIU Brooklyn, Glascoe 5-11, Wells 4-38, Smith-Mack 4-26, McDuffie 3-43, Petteway 3-34, Rhodes 2-20. Ohio, Walton 4-36, Bangura 2-2, M.Williams 1-32, Butler 1-9, Cross 1-8, Hendricks 1-8, Kacmarek 1-5, Wilburn 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_LIU Brooklyn, Coney 31.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

