Ohio71301333
W. Michigan770014

First Quarter

OHIO_Bangura 1 run (Vakos kick), 8:44.

WMU_Salopek 8 run (Domschke kick), 4:23.

Second Quarter

OHIO_Bangura 6 run (Vakos kick), 12:59.

OHIO_FG Vakos 26, 1:50.

WMU_Crooms 74 pass from Salopek (Domschke kick), 1:05.

OHIO_FG Vakos 55, :06.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO_FG Vakos 33, 13:48.

OHIO_Rourke 1 run (Vakos kick), 7:24.

OHIO_FG Vakos 35, 3:11.

A_20,320.

OHIOWMU
First downs1717
Total Net Yards383333
Rushes-yards35-11931-84
Passing264249
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns1-214-72
Interceptions Ret.5-761-11
Comp-Att-Int22-34-117-31-5
Sacked-Yards Lost1-75-36
Punts1-41.01-42.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards5-454-30
Time of Possession33:2026:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ohio, Bangura 25-77, Rourke 6-24, McCormick 4-18. W. Michigan, Tyler 19-84, Buckley 3-18, Jefferson 2-4, Salopek 7-(minus 22).

PASSING_Ohio, Rourke 22-34-1-264. W. Michigan, Salopek 17-31-5-249.

RECEIVING_Ohio, Wiglusz 8-76, M.Cross 4-52, Bangura 4-28, Bostic 2-50, Ja.Jones 2-26, Foster 1-30, McCormick 1-2. W. Michigan, Crooms 5-87, Bosma 4-53, Sambucci 4-46, Galloway 2-46, Tyler 2-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, Vakos 33.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

