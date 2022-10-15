|Ohio
|7
|13
|0
|13
|—
|33
|W. Michigan
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
OHIO_Bangura 1 run (Vakos kick), 8:44.
WMU_Salopek 8 run (Domschke kick), 4:23.
Second Quarter
OHIO_Bangura 6 run (Vakos kick), 12:59.
OHIO_FG Vakos 26, 1:50.
WMU_Crooms 74 pass from Salopek (Domschke kick), 1:05.
OHIO_FG Vakos 55, :06.
Fourth Quarter
OHIO_FG Vakos 33, 13:48.
OHIO_Rourke 1 run (Vakos kick), 7:24.
OHIO_FG Vakos 35, 3:11.
A_20,320.
|OHIO
|WMU
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|383
|333
|Rushes-yards
|35-119
|31-84
|Passing
|264
|249
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|4-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|5-76
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-34-1
|17-31-5
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|5-36
|Punts
|1-41.0
|1-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:20
|26:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ohio, Bangura 25-77, Rourke 6-24, McCormick 4-18. W. Michigan, Tyler 19-84, Buckley 3-18, Jefferson 2-4, Salopek 7-(minus 22).
PASSING_Ohio, Rourke 22-34-1-264. W. Michigan, Salopek 17-31-5-249.
RECEIVING_Ohio, Wiglusz 8-76, M.Cross 4-52, Bangura 4-28, Bostic 2-50, Ja.Jones 2-26, Foster 1-30, McCormick 1-2. W. Michigan, Crooms 5-87, Bosma 4-53, Sambucci 4-46, Galloway 2-46, Tyler 2-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, Vakos 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.