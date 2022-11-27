FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman00-11-20-0021
Posey03-50-03-8006
Knox02-80-02-2014
Range010-161-21-31226
Totals20024-654-610-3161158

Percentages: FG .369, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Range 5-6, Coleman 0-1, Knox 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Posey).

Turnovers: 8 (Knox 2, Coleman, Posey, Range).

Steals: 8 (Range 2, Knox, Posey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OHIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clayton05-102-23-112013
Wiznitzer04-80-02-8208
Baker03-80-00-3227
M.Brown07-100-01-31218
Hunter02-91-32-4716
Totals20028-616-912-4017772

Percentages: FG .459, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (M.Brown 4-7, Baker 1-3, Clayton 1-4, Hunter 1-6, Wiznitzer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Clayton 3, Baker, M.Brown).

Turnovers: 11 (Wiznitzer 3, M.Brown 2, Baker, Clayton, Hunter).

Steals: 5 (Baker 4).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.273158
Ohio452772

A_2,729 (13,080).

