|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Posey
|0
|3-5
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|0
|6
|Knox
|0
|2-8
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Range
|0
|10-16
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|26
|Totals
|200
|24-65
|4-6
|10-31
|6
|11
|58
Percentages: FG .369, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Range 5-6, Coleman 0-1, Knox 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Posey).
Turnovers: 8 (Knox 2, Coleman, Posey, Range).
Steals: 8 (Range 2, Knox, Posey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clayton
|0
|5-10
|2-2
|3-11
|2
|0
|13
|Wiznitzer
|0
|4-8
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|0
|8
|Baker
|0
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|7
|M.Brown
|0
|7-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|18
|Hunter
|0
|2-9
|1-3
|2-4
|7
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|6-9
|12-40
|17
|7
|72
Percentages: FG .459, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (M.Brown 4-7, Baker 1-3, Clayton 1-4, Hunter 1-6, Wiznitzer 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Clayton 3, Baker, M.Brown).
Turnovers: 11 (Wiznitzer 3, M.Brown 2, Baker, Clayton, Hunter).
Steals: 5 (Baker 4).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama St.
|27
|31
|—
|58
|Ohio
|45
|27
|—
|72
A_2,729 (13,080).
