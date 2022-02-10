OHIO (20-4)
Carter 2-6 0-0 4, Roderick 2-7 0-2 5, Vander Plas 9-15 4-7 24, Mil.Brown 0-3 3-4 3, Sears 5-11 8-10 22, Schmock 5-8 2-3 16, Ezuma 1-1 0-0 2, Adelodun 1-1 0-0 3, Clayton 1-1 0-0 2, Towns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 17-26 81.
CENT. MICHIGAN (6-15)
Bissainthe 0-4 2-2 2, Pavrette 1-1 0-0 2, Healy 3-9 0-0 7, Miller 7-21 10-12 25, Taylor 5-8 0-0 12, Henderson 5-10 5-5 16, Stafl 1-2 2-2 4, Webb 1-2 0-0 2, Jergens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 19-21 72.
Halftime_Cent. Michigan 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 12-25 (Schmock 4-6, Sears 4-6, Vander Plas 2-5, Adelodun 1-1, Roderick 1-4, Mil.Brown 0-1, Carter 0-2), Cent. Michigan 5-24 (Taylor 2-4, Healy 1-5, Henderson 1-5, Miller 1-6, Stafl 0-1, Bissainthe 0-3). Fouled Out_Bissainthe, Taylor, Webb. Rebounds_Ohio 24 (Roderick 7), Cent. Michigan 32 (Henderson 9). Assists_Ohio 14 (Vander Plas 6), Cent. Michigan 12 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_Ohio 22, Cent. Michigan 24. A_1,286 (5,300).