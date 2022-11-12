CLEVELAND ST. (0-3)
Johnson 4-8 3-4 11, Williams 5-7 2-2 12, Hill 5-12 7-9 20, Parker 3-5 1-4 7, Enaruna 3-11 0-1 6, Lowder 4-10 0-0 10, Woodrich 0-0 0-2 0, Middleton 0-0 1-2 1, Price 1-2 0-0 3, Drake 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Arnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 14-24 70.
OHIO (1-1)
Clayton 2-3 2-2 7, Wilson 1-7 2-3 4, Baker 5-11 0-0 13, M.Brown 3-5 6-6 14, Hunter 5-10 3-4 17, Wiznitzer 2-2 0-0 4, Hadaway 2-3 0-0 4, Adelodun 1-3 0-0 3, Roderick 2-2 2-2 7, James 3-4 2-2 8, Sheldon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 17-19 81.
Halftime_Ohio 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-16 (Hill 3-7, Lowder 2-6, Price 1-1, Enaruna 0-2), Ohio 12-22 (Hunter 4-7, Baker 3-6, M.Brown 2-3, Clayton 1-1, Roderick 1-1, Adelodun 1-3, Hadaway 0-1). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 29 (Johnson 8), Ohio 30 (Wilson 14). Assists_Cleveland St. 14 (Parker 7), Ohio 17 (Hunter 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 15, Ohio 19. A_5,626 (13,080).
