CENT. MICHIGAN (7-12)
Ajiboye 2-2 3-4 7, Harding 6-11 3-4 16, Bass 1-10 2-3 4, Majerle 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 10-21 3-7 27, Pavrette 2-3 4-4 8, Stafl 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 23-52 17-25 68.
OHIO (10-9)
Roderick 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 5-8 2-5 12, M.Brown 9-12 3-4 27, Hunter 4-8 2-2 12, James 4-8 1-2 9, A.Brown 3-9 4-4 11, Baker 3-6 0-0 8, Clayton 0-4 3-4 3, Sheldon 1-2 0-0 3, Wiznitzer 0-1 0-0 0, Adelodun 1-1 0-0 3, Hadaway 1-1 0-0 2, Corna 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-64 15-21 96.
Halftime_Ohio 52-31. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 5-18 (Taylor 4-10, Harding 1-3, Majerle 0-1, Bass 0-4), Ohio 15-32 (M.Brown 6-9, Baker 2-3, Hunter 2-4, Adelodun 1-1, Corna 1-1, Roderick 1-1, Sheldon 1-2, A.Brown 1-5, James 0-2, Clayton 0-4). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 28 (Taylor 11), Ohio 28 (Wilson 8). Assists_Cent. Michigan 8 (Bass 4), Ohio 15 (M.Brown 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 13, Ohio 23. A_5,904 (13,080).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.